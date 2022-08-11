Monkeypox can become endemic: Here's how it can be stopped in its tracks

Monkeypox's future



In order for a virus like monkeypox to become endemic, it would either need an animal reservoir to live, or it would need to be supported by widespread infection in humans that keep it circulating.



Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can spread from animals to humans. So in regions where monkeypox is endemic, the virus spreads when humans come in contact with infected animals.



Monkeypox has several possible animal reservoirs in these regions including primates, rope and sun squirrels, giant pouched rats and dormice. But that doesn't mean the virus couldn't still find a host in other countries.



For example, in 2003 there was an outbreak in the US because of infected pet prairie dogs which had been housed together with other infected, imported animals.



This could mean animals which aren't normally reservoirs could became an intermediate host, keeping the virus in circulation. But restricting the import of animals from endemic regions could reduce this threat.



Where there's a single host (such as humans) in countries where there are no animal reservoirs, it can be somewhat easier to prevent further spread of the virus by isolating infected people. This would also prevent the virus from becoming endemic.



The public health measures currently recommended to contain the outbreak focus on isolating infected individuals, contact tracing and vaccinating high-risk people.



However, while these measures can be very effective for curbing outbreaks, they need to be implemented strictly to have the greatest impact. In the best case scenario, these controls will still take many weeks to work in reducing case numbers so it's important that these measures are adhered to quickly and properly.



But since most monkeypox cases have been in sexual networks of men who have sex with men, it may make it easier to target interventions at those most at risk of contracting monkeypox.



But another key element in properly controlling the outbreak is better understanding how the virus is spreading.



We still don't have a very good idea of how long this virus strain is infectious, and whether the virus can be spread by people who otherwise have few symptoms or have tested negative.



Some evidence from the current outbreak suggests people may be able to pass on the disease for up to 28 days though some may test negative by day 21.



There's still time to implement control measures in many countries (and implement them properly) within the affected population to prevent further spread.



Getting case numbers under control now will make it even less likely the virus would become endemic in countries where that isn't already the case.