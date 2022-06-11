Monkeypox only spreads through air during 'sustained' face-to-face contact: CDC

Amid the rising cases of monkeypox, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that it can spread through the air but only through 'sustained' face-to-face contact with an infected person.

In a briefing on Friday, CDC chief Rochelle Walensky said monkeypox was being passed on through physical contact with symptomatic patients and by touching their clothing and bedding, reports the Daily Mail.

But attempting to clear up whether face masks are needed to avoid catching the rash-causing virus, the epidemiologist explained the rash-causing virus would not 'linger in the air' like Covid.