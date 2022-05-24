Monkeypox scare: TN district collectors on alert across the state

After monkeypox disease was reported in non-endemic countries like Germany, the US, the UK, France, and Australia, the Tamil Nadu government has put all the district collectors and the district medical officers on a high alert.



Tamil Nadu health secretary J. Radhakrishnan has sent a circular to all the district collectors to be on alert against the disease and to join with the district medical officers to conduct proper checks on those who have travelled to the countries where monkeypox disease was detected.