Monsoon 2023 has claimed over 59 lives in Maharashtra till date

The current Monsoon season has claimed at least 59 persons in various rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, including 16 in the Raigad hillslide tragedy, even as the coastal Konkan region will get more rainfall this week, the State Disaster Management Department said here on Thursday.

The maximum fatalities have been reported from Raigad (16, and counting), Mumbai (12), Jalgaon (7), Buldhana (4), Washim, Yavatmal, Chandrapur (3 each), Beed, Thane, Bhandara (2 each), and one each in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Solapur, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Wardha, Amravati, and Gadchiroli.

In view of the wet conditions expected ahead, the SDRF has been deployed in Nanded and Gadchiroli, and the NDRF are stationed in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sangli in full readiness.