Monsoon losses cross Rs 4,000 crore in Himachal Pradesh: Officials

Lashed by relentless rains and scarred by cascading hillsides, Himachal Pradesh counts its wounds — Rs 4,079 crore in losses and hundreds of lives cut short — as cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides leave the mountain state reeling since 20 June, officials said on Sunday, 7 September.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 366 people have lost their lives — 203 in rain-related incidents and 163 in road accidents — while 41 remain missing. Among the rain-related deaths, 42 were caused by landslides, 17 by cloudbursts, and nine by flash floods.

The monsoon fury has left 6,025 houses and 455 shops/factories fully or partially damaged. Himachal has so far recorded 135 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts this season. Infrastructure has taken a severe hit, with 869 roads, including three national highways—NH-3 (Mandi–Dharampur), NH-5 (Old Hindustan–Tibet), and NH-305 (Aut–Sainj)—blocked. Additionally, 1,572 power transformers and 389 water supply schemes remain disrupted.