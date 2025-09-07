Monsoon losses cross Rs 4,000 crore in Himachal Pradesh: Officials
Monsoon fury has left 6,025 houses and 455 shops/factories fully or partially damaged
Lashed by relentless rains and scarred by cascading hillsides, Himachal Pradesh counts its wounds — Rs 4,079 crore in losses and hundreds of lives cut short — as cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides leave the mountain state reeling since 20 June, officials said on Sunday, 7 September.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 366 people have lost their lives — 203 in rain-related incidents and 163 in road accidents — while 41 remain missing. Among the rain-related deaths, 42 were caused by landslides, 17 by cloudbursts, and nine by flash floods.
The monsoon fury has left 6,025 houses and 455 shops/factories fully or partially damaged. Himachal has so far recorded 135 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts this season. Infrastructure has taken a severe hit, with 869 roads, including three national highways—NH-3 (Mandi–Dharampur), NH-5 (Old Hindustan–Tibet), and NH-305 (Aut–Sainj)—blocked. Additionally, 1,572 power transformers and 389 water supply schemes remain disrupted.
The Kullu region has reported the highest road closures (227), followed by Mandi (191), Shimla (154), and Chamba (116). In Shimla’s apple belt, the Shimla–Theog road near Chaila has been closed due to continuous landslides, stranding several vehicles, including apple-laden trucks.
“We’ve been stuck here since Saturday evening. The weather is bad and road closures are adding to the misery of growers,” said Bhur Sen, an apple farmer from Rohru.
Meanwhile, search operations in Bharmaur-Manimahesh, Chamba district, were called off on Saturday. Seventeen pilgrims have died since the Manimahesh Yatra began on 15 August, officials confirmed. The district administration has urged the public to report any missing persons via the helpline 98166-98166.
Light to moderate rains were recorded across the state since Saturday evening, with Manali receiving 24.2 mm, followed by Naina Devi (16.8 mm), Dhaulakuan (16.5 mm), and Nahan (13.1 mm). Thunderstorms lashed Shimla, Kangra, Kufri, and Jot.
The local weather office has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas on Sunday and Monday. From 1 June to 6 September, Himachal recorded 943.2 mm of rainfall — 46 per cent above the normal 648.1 mm.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines