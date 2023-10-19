Monsoon withdraws from India, four days after normal date

The Southwest Monsoon withdrew completely from India on Thursday, four days after the normal date of October 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It had started withdrawing from the country on September 25, eight days after the normal date.

Typically, the Southwest Monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

"The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn today, October 19, from the remaining parts of the country," the IMD said in a statement.