Moody's ups India's growth forecast to 9.5% for 2022

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday raised India's growth forecast to 9.5 per cent for the calendar year 2022 and to 8.4 per cent for the coming fiscal beginning April 1, even as it flagged high oil prices and supply distortions as a drag on growth.

"We have raised our 2022 calendar year growth forecasts for India to 9.5 per cent from 7 per cent, and maintained our forecast for 5.5 per cent growth in 2023. This translates into 8.4 per cent and 6.5 per cent in fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively," Moody's said in a statement.

In November last year, Moody's had forecast India's economy to expand 7.9 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal beginning Aptil 1. As per official estimates, Indian economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 31.