Moosewala killing: Punjab Police trying for extradition of Goldy Brar

A spokesperson for the police said on May 19, 10 days before the killing of Moosewala, it had already sent the proposal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue Red Corner notice against Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India.



The proposal was sent on the basis of two cases, one dated November 12, 2020, and another of February 18, 2021.



Punjab Police has also sought issuance of Red Corner notices against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda of Tarn Taran, which was sent to the CBI on May 5, 2022.



Rinda, who is responsible for inducting and operationalising terrorist modules, is now based in Pakistan.



He, backed by Pakistan's ISI, has also been responsible in smuggling huge quantity of arms and ammunition in India.