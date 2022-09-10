Moosewala killing: Sixth sharpshooter, two aides arrested from Nepal border

Earlier, sharpshooters Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police, while Manpreet Manu and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police.



Manu and Roopa, believed to be members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, which had allegedly provided sharpshooters to Lawrence Bishnoi for Moosewala's killing, were shot dead in an encounter near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on July 20.



According to the police, both gangsters had taken shelter in an abandoned house near Bhakna village, about 14 km from the border, when the police killed them.



Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.