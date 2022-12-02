Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California: Sources

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar who masterminded the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California, sources said on Friday.



He has been in police custody for the last seven days, the sources said, adding that further details are awaited.



Brar had claimed the responsibility for the brutal murder of Moosewala on May 29, on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



On June 2, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued against Brar in another murder case.