Moosewala was threatened by gangsters: Slain singer's father

Regarding the killing of Moosewala, the DGP said preliminary investigations revealed three weapons, including 7.62 mm, 9 mm and 0.30 bore weapons, were used in the crime. It is still under investigation, he added.



On the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to ensure effective and speedy investigation of the murder of Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala.



The SIT members include SP Investigation (Mansa) Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation (Bathinda) Vishawajeet Singh and CIA in-charge (Mansa) Prithipal Singh.



Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 p.m. along with two persons -- Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh (cousin) -- was shot dead by some unidentified persons. Moosewala was driving his Mahindra Thar vehicle.



DGP Bhawra said when Moosewala reached Jawahar Ke village they were followed by a white Corolla and they were intercepted from the front by two cars, including a white Bolero and a dark grey Scorpio.



"There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala and his friends, where all sustained bullet injuries," he said, adding that the police team reached the spot immediately and the trio were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mansa where Moosewala was declared brought dead, while his cousin and his friend are in stable condition and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatment.



On withdrawal of Moosewala's security, the DGP said in view of Ghallughara week the police had temporarily withdrawn only two security personnel of Moosewala for law and order duty, while he had two police personnel from Commando Battalion deployed with him.



"While leaving home, Sidhu didn't take along his two police personnel and also left his private bullet-proof car at home," he said.



The DGP directed the IG (Bathinda range) Pradeep Yadav, the SSP (Mansa) Gaurav Toora and the SSP (Bathinda) J. Elanchezian to camp in Mansa, while the Additional DGP Law and Order has mobilised the required force to nab the murderers of Moosewala.