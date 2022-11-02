Morbi bar association not to represent accused in bridge collapse

All the lawyers of the association are deeply saddened by the tragedy. This is a moral call. We won't represent any accused in the bridge collapse case after the death of so many innocent people, another lawyer said.



The association's decision was opposed by lawyer Hamza Lakdawala, who said it was acting like a khap panchayat.



Bar associations exists to uphold the rule of law and to ensure that advocates can discharge their professional duties without fear of victimisation. They stand for the law and for lawyers. Far from that, the Morbi Bar Association is acting like a lawless mob or a khap panchayat, she tweeted.



Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan on Tuesday remanded four of the arrested accused -- two managers of the OREVA Group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge -- in police custody till Saturday.