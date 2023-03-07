Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat court denies interim bail to Oreva Group MD

A court on Tuesday rejected jailed Oreva Group managing director Jaysukh Patel's plea for interim bail, which he had sought to complete the formalities to pay compensation to the victims of last year's collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi town, in which 135 people were killed.



The court of principal district and sessions judge P C Joshi here dismissed Patel's interim bail plea, which was opposed by both the state government and family members of the victims.



The Ahmedabad-headquartered Oreva Group was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the ill-fated British-era bridge on the Machchhu river, which collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 persons and injuring 56 others.