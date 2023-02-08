Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel sent to judicial custody

A court in Gujarat's Morbi town on Wednesday sent Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel, one of the accused in the Morbi bridge collapse case, to judicial custody after the end of his police remand.

Patel, whose company was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the bridge, surrendered before the court on January 31 after it issued an arrest warrant against him. He was later arrested by the police.



On February 1, Patel was remanded to police custody for seven days by Morbi's Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan in the case of collapse of the suspension bridge here in October last year which claimed 135 lives.