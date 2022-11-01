Morbi bridge collapse: SC to hear plea on Nov 14 seeking judicial probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea on November 14 seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

The plea was mentioned by advocate Vishal Tiwari before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit.

The Chief Justice told the advocate, "You are very quick. What are your prayers". The lawyer replied that he was seeking a judicial enquiry commission and pointed out that there were several old structures in many states. After hearing brief submissions, the top court agreed to examine the plea on November 14.