Morbi bridge crash: Oreva Group offers to pay Rs 5 crore compensation to victims

Clock manufacturing firm Oreva Group on Tuesday made an offer before the Gujarat High Court to pay an 'interim' compensation totalling Rs 5 crore to the kin of those who lost their lives and people left injured when a British-era suspension bridge maintained and operated by the firm collapsed in Morbi town in October last year.



However, the court said the compensation offered by the company was not "just".



The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 persons and injuring 56 others.



The assurance on 'interim' compensation was given in the HC by Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd (Oreva Group) during hearing of a suo motu (on its own) PIL admitted last year following the tragedy.