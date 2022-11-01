Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM's visit; Congress says BJP making an 'event' out of tragedy

The government hospital at Morbi has got a makeover ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the facility to meet those injured in Sunday's suspension bridge collapse which claimed 134 lives.



Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300-bed hospital, which is a ground plus two-storey structure of three wings, ahead of Modi's visit later Tuesday.



Six of those injured in the collapse are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while four to five other injured are being treated at a private hospital, a doctor said. So far, 56 people have been discharged, he added.



Portions of the entry gate have been painted in yellow, while some areas inside the hospital have got a coat of white paint.