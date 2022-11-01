Morbi tragedy effect: Hourly cap on visitors at Atal Bridge opened by Modi in August

"As a precaution, we have decided to limit the number of visitors on the Atal Bridge. Now, only 3,000 visitors will be given entry every hour. Not more than 3,000 people per hour will be allowed to stand on the bridge, and the rest will be asked to wait on the Riverfront for their turn," it added.

The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited said the bridge is very strong and safe, but the decision has been taken for the safety of visitors and appealed for cooperation on this issue.



The bridge, with an eye-catching design and LED lighting, has been built using 2,600 tons of steel pipes. Its roof is made of colourful fabric and the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel.