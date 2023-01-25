Morbi tragedy: Oreva group offers to pay compensation to victims; HC says it won’t absolve it of any liability

The Gujarat High Court agreed to the Oreva Group’s offer on Wednesday to pay compensation to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse that left 135 dead and several injured but said it will “not absolve it of any liability”.

Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Limited) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river that collapsed on October 30 last year, with a special investigation team formed by the state government citing several lapses on the part of the firm.

The company’s lawyer Nirupam Nanavati told the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri, which is hearing a suo motu plea on the tragedy, that it maintained the cable-stayed structure as part of its “philanthropic activities” and not a “commercial venture”.