More flights under 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine

Further, Indian Embassy in Ukraine is rescuing stranded Indian nationals from various parts of the war-torn country and sending them to the borders with these four countries wherein Indian officials are waiting for them to cross the border.



Also, Indian embassy in Ukraine have shared a list of temporary bomb shelters created by local administration for the stranded Indian students amid intensified bombing by Russia.



The embassy in an advisory stated that Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult.



"For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up," the advisory stated.