More Indians embrace short-form videos, AR to spend this festive season: Meta

"Digital has emerged as the strongest touchpoint to reach the consumer, irrespective of whether they choose to close the purchase either online or offline, and Meta technologies are playing a central role in this," said Arun Srinivas, Director, Global Business Group (India) at Meta.



The report said 93 per cent of Diwali shoppers are likely to try a new brand in the holiday season, and 80 per cent of them now discover new brands or products online.



The insights were derived from a Meta-commissioned study by YouGov.



While 80 per cent of Diwali shoppers engaged with influencer-led content on Meta technologies, 53 per cent of Diwali shoppers make discoveries online through influencers, it said.