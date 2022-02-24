More personnel to be deputed to Indian Embassy in Ukraine: Government

"More helplines have been opened at our Embassy there. Safety of Indians is our prime concern and we are working out various plans and programmes to ensure support to our people. We wish to say to all that there need be no reason for panic as India has experience in evacuation as we did in Iraq," said Muraleedharan to the media.



"I have spoken to Kerala students who are in Ukraine and they have said while there are issues in the Eastern part of Ukraine, on the Western side things are normal. The Indian Embassy there will interact through social media also and not just rely on telephone lines. The Delhi control room has also been beefed up. I will reach Delhi, later in the day," added Muraleedharan.