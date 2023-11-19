At least 25 girls hurt as helium balloons explode explode outside temple in Mehsana district

At least 25 girls in the age group of 10 to 15 years received burn injuries on Saturday after helium balloons they were holding as part of a religious event exploded due to sparks from firecrackers outside a temple at a village in Mehsana district of Gujarat, police said.

The incident occurred outside Lord Ganesh temple at Brahmanwada village in Unjha taluka when people were witnessing the idol consecration ceremony around noon, a Unjha police station official said.

Police have made a "for information" entry in the station diary about the incident, he said.

Some balloons exploded when a spark from firecrackers touched them, sending up a fireball, which left about 25 girls injured, as per the police note. The girls were taken to nearby hospitals for the treatment of burn injuries, police said.