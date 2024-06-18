More than 200 stranded tourists evacuated from Sikkim's Lachung

More than 200 tourists have been evacuated while around 1,000 are still stranded in Lachung in Sikkim's landslide-hit Mangan district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday, 18 June.

The tourists were evacuated via Chungthang and taken to Mangan town from where the vehicles have been arranged by the Transport department to take them to Gangtok, superintendent of police Sonam Detchu Bhutia said.

Around 150 stranded tourists were evacuated on Tuesday while 64 were evacuated on Monday from North Sikkim's Lachung and moved to Mangan town, officials said.

The district administration along with Border Roads Organisation (BRO), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other volunteers are taking the stranded tourists to safer grounds, he said.

More tourists are likely to be evacuated and moved to safer places as the day progresses, he said.