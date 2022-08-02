Mosque's demolition near Hyderabad triggers protest

MBT leader Amjedullah Khan said the mosque was constructed three years ago and daily five times namaz including Friday prayers were being performed regularly.



He pointed out that Green Avenue Colony on 15 acres of land was plotted and sold after due permission from Shamshad Grampanchayat. Two plots of 250 square yards were marked as a site for masjid.



A person, whose house is beside the mosque, had, along with some other residents, complained to Shamshad Municipal authorities against the construction of the mosque.



The MBT leader said though the case was in the court, the municipal authorities resorted to demolition, hurting the religious sentiments.



AIMIM's local leaders also staged a sit-in at the municipal office. They demanded action against the officials responsible for demolition and immediate reconstruction of the mosque.