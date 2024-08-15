'Most unfortunate' that Nehru was ignored in President's address: Congress

The Congress on Thursday, 15 August, took strong exception to Jawaharlal Nehru's name not finding mention among iconic personalities of the independence movement in president Droupadi Murmu's address, alleging it is part of the continuing campaign to erase India's first prime minister from history.

Congress general secretary (in-charge, communications) Jairam Ramesh recalled that around midnight on 14 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his immortal 'tryst with destiny' speech in the Central Hall.

'Less known but equally important and illuminating were — His address to the nation over All India Radio on August 15, 1947, which he began by describing himself as the "first servant of the Indian people". His message to the nation, printed in the newspapers on the morning of August 15 1947,' Ramesh wrote on X.

This was also the day on which 14 ministers were sworn in, he recalled.

'Apart from Nehru and Sardar Patel, they were Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Dr Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Jagjivan Ram, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Sardar Baldev Singh, C.H. Bhabha, John Mathai, R K Shanmukham Chetty, N V Gadgil, and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai.

'Less than four weeks later, K.C. Neogy and Gopalaswami Ayyangar were also sworn in. What an incredible cabinet overflowing with such brilliant personalities!' he said.

'It is most unfortunate, to say the very least, that while there was mention of a number of iconic personalities of the Independence movement in the President's address to the nation last night, the name of India's first PM who spent 10 years in British jails was not mentioned,' Ramesh said in a post on X.