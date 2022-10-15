Mother Dairy also raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre on select variants

"Increased fodder prices and low rainfall in some northern states have aggravated the situation. We are therefore compelled to revise prices to support farmers and ensure availability of quality milk for consumers," he said.



Earlier, during the day, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name 'Amul' had announced raising the rates of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre amid the festive season. The price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 61 per litre to Rs 63 per litre.



Both the major dairy brands, Amul and Mother Dairy had in August hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre to compensate the increase in procurement costs.