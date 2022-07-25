'Move high court', SC on plea challenging linking Aadhaar to voter card

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to move a competent high court with the plea challenging the Election Law (Amendment) Act, 2021, enabling linking data of electoral roll with the Aadhaar ecosystem.



A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and A.S. Bopanna told Surjewala's counsel, "Why do not you move the Delhi High Court. You will have the same remedy...why have you come here?" Surjewala's counsel submitted that three different states will go for elections in the next six months. The bench further added that the plea is challenging sections 4 and 5 of the Election Law (Amendment) Act of 2021 and the petitioner can go to the Delhi High Court.