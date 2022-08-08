MP: 14 cars swept away, 50 picnickers rush to safety after sudden surge in Khargone river water

At least 14 cars were swept away while around 50 people ran for safety to higher places in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district due to sudden rise of water in a river after rains, police said on Monday.



The people, including women and children, all from Indore district, were on Sunday evening enjoying a picnic near the Sukdi river in Katkoot forest under Balwada police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh Pawar said.



Following rains in the area, the river water level suddenly rose.



The picnickers rushed to higher places in the forest to save themselves, leaving their cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) behind, the official said.