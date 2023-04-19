MP: Two goods trains derail in Shahdol; six railway personnel injured
Two goods trains derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday due to “signal overshoot"
Two goods trains derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday due to “signal overshoot", disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, an official from Bilaspur railway division said.
The official denied reports that the goods trains collided.
The incident occurred near Singhpur station at around 6.50 am.
“The derailment took place because of signal overshoot,” the official said without giving more details.
This disrupted traffic on the Bilaspur-Katni railway route, he said.
Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway, according to sources.
