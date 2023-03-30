MP: 25 feared trapped as roof of well collapses at temple; PM Modi expresses anguish

The roof of an ancient bavdi' (a large well) situated in a temple collapsed on Thursday during the Ram Navami festival, following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.



A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said.



An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

