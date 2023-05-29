MP: 6 'Saptarishi' idols collapse at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor due to strong winds; Congress slams govt

"There are a total of 160 idols installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, out of them six idols of 'Saptarishis' (seven sages) that were around 10 feet tall fell down around 4 pm as strong winds swept through the area," Ujjain Collector Kumar Purshottam said.



After that, the corridor was immediately closed. But when it was reopened at 7 pm, a large number of visitors again thronged the place, he said.



The damaged idols were not located inside the Mahakaleshwar temple, but in the Mahakal Lok corridor developed around it, he said, adding they will be restored.



"The corridor is spread across around one km. When the idols collapsed, the premises were packed with visitors, but nobody was injured in the incident," another official said.