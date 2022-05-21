MP: After missing person found dead, kin say he was slapped repeatedly by man for identity; show video to cops

"But after performing the last rites of the deceased, his family members came to know about the purported video and informed the police about it," K L Dangi, in-charge of Manasa police station, said.



After the video surfaced, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and launched a probe.



As per the preliminary information, the man seen in the video assaulting the mentally-challenged was identified as Dinesh Kushwaha, a resident of Manasa, he said.



The man who assaulted the victim and the one who shot the video are absconding, he said.



"The video was probably shot on May 19, but further investigation is underway," Dangi added.



The video purportedly shows the accused slapping the victim repeatedly while asking for his Aadhaar card. The accused is heard asking the victim if his name is Mohammed and later starts slapping repeatedly while asking for his Aadhaar card, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh in a tweet termed the accused Dinesh Kushwaha as BJP leader.



"I have got information that a crime has been registered against Dinesh Kushwaha of BJP under (IPC) section 302 (murder). Let's see if he gets arrested or not," Singh said in a tweet while tagging another tweet about the Neemuch incident.