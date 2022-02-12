MP: Bhopal man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

In an act of tremendous courage a 37-year-old man jumped in front of a moving goods train to save a woman who had fallen on the railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, an official said on Saturday.



While the incident took place on February 5, a video of the occurrence went viral on social media on Friday, garnering praise from all quarters.



The incident took place in Barkhedi around 8 pm on February 5, when Mohammed Mehboob, a carpenter, was walking near the scene after offering namaz.



A woman in her 20s carrying a backpack was crossing the railway track at the time, when a goods train started approaching, said Shoaib Hashmi, friend of Mehboob told PTI on Saturday.



The woman got scared and tripped on the tracks and could not get up and move away from the train's path, he said.