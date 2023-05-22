MP BJP continues to face jolts within old-timers' families, 3-time MLA's kin joins Congress

After joining the Congress, Lariya launched a scathing attack at the BJP, accusing it of indulging in rampant corruption.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talks about zero tolerance against corruption, but in my Naryawali assembly constituency, one road is built thrice in quick succession," he said while obliquely targeting his own MLA brother.



Notably, Naryawali-SC seat in Sagar district, which has been a BJP fort since 2003, has been won since the last three times by Pradip Lariya. This seat is considered among the 66 BJP stronghold assembly segments.



Lariya's switchover into the Congress is the fourth major crossover of members from strong saffron party supporting families ahead of the Assembly elections.