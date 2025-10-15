MP: Coldrif cough syrup fatality count rises to 24 after two more children die

The death toll in the adulterated cough syrup tragedy has climbed to 24, after two more children from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district died of suspected renal failure while undergoing treatment in Nagpur, Maharashtra, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The latest victims have been identified as nine-month-old Divyanshu Yaduwanshi and three-year-old Ambika Vishwakarma, both from Chhindwara. Additional collector Dhirendra Singh said Divyanshu, a resident of Parasia town, died on Sunday, while Ambika, from Kakai Bohana, succumbed late on Tuesday after battling for her life for nearly a month.

“Ambika was admitted to New Health City Hospital in Nagpur in critical condition on 14 September. Her health did not improve despite treatment and she passed away on Tuesday night,” Singh said. Two other children remain under treatment in the city, he added.

Most of the victims — all below five years of age — had reportedly developed acute kidney failure after being administered the cough syrup Coldrif, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, a Tamil Nadu-based company.

The Chhindwara deaths are part of a growing list of cases linked to contaminated paediatric syrups in India. At least three children in Rajasthan have also allegedly died after consuming similar formulations in recent weeks, prompting nationwide concern and an international alert from the World Health Organization (WHO).

On 8 October, WHO issued a warning against three “substandard” oral cough syrups — Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife — after tests found dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent used in antifreeze and brake fluid. The substance is lethal even in small quantities, capable of causing severe kidney and liver damage, neurological disorders, and death, particularly in children.