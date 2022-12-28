MP: Cong questions Chouhan govt's Rs 500 home-permit for liquor

A controversy has erupted over the liquor policy in Madhya Pradesh, with the opposition Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of turning every home in the state into a bar by issuing a permit for alcohol consumption during events like get-togethers or parties at home for a fee of Rs 500.



Home Minister and state government spokesperson Narottam Mishra, however, said that the rule was not new and it existed since the Congress was in power in the state.



State Congress media department chairman K K Mishra on Wednesday said, "The state government has failed to give jobs to youths by encouraging them to drink liquor at home by issuing a permit for a fee of Rs 500. The ruling BJP is going to ruin the youths to divert their attention from unemployment."