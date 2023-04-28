MP consumer panel orders actor Shah Rukh Khan, Byju's staffer to pay compensation, return fees

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has issued an order against a staffer of ed-tech firm Byju's and film superstar Shah Rukh Khan for alleged "fraudulent behaviour" and "unfair trade practice" on the complaint of a woman who enrolled for coaching to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

In its order passed on Wednesday, the commission said Rs 1.08 lakh in fees deposited by complainant Priyanka Dixit at the time of admission in 2021 must be returned along with 12 per cent annual interest, while Rs 5,000 must be given to her as litigation cost and Rs 50,000 as compensation for financial and mental agony.

The commission said the local manager of Byju's and actor Khan must pay the amount "jointly or severally" to Dixit. The term 'jointly and severally' refers to a partnership in which each party involved is equally liable with respect to a liability.