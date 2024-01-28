MP: Days after clash, two groups agree to install statues of Patel and Ambedkar at same spot

Days after the removal of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue from a town in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district ostensibly to make way for B R Ambedkar's triggered a clash, two groups have mutually agreed to install the statues of both leaders at the same spot.

Members of two communities clashed and hurled stones at each other after the statue of Vallabhbhai Patel was pulled down by unidentified persons in Makdone tehsil on Thursday morning, according to police.

A meeting of members of both communities was organised in Ujjain on Sunday in the presence of district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma, an official release said.