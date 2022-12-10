MP: Eight-year-old boy who fell into borewell five days back dies, body recovered

An eight-year-old boy, who had fallen into a borewell and got stuck at a depth of around 40 feet at a village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on December 6, died and his body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.



The boy, Tanmay, had fallen into the borewell at Mandavi village on Tuesday evening, they said.



"The boy was rescued around 5 am on Saturday. However, he was declared dead," State Home Guard Commandant S R Azami, who was engaged in the rescue operation, said.