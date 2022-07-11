MP: FIR against Medha Patkar, 11 others for 'misuse' of funds; she denies allegations

An FIR was registered against Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar and 11 others in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on a complaint by a villager alleging the misuse of funds collected for managing educational facilities for tribal students by diverting them for "political and anti-national agenda", police said on Sunday.

Patkar has dismissed the allegations against her as "wrong", saying she had a full account and audit of the expenses and hinted at political reasons behind the allegations.

Barwani superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla told PTI over the phone that a case was registered against Medha Patkar and others following a private complaint, in which the complainant has provided some documents.

"As the case is related to old transactions, a detailed investigation will be carried out," he said.

The FIR was registered at the Barwani police station on Saturday on the complaint of one Pritamraj Badole, a resident of Temla Bujurg village.