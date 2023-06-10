MP forest dept joins hands with wildlife body to resolve corridor challenges

The official said that the two corridors connect the protected areas in Madhya Pradesh and neighboring Maharashtra.



"The need for such a workshop was evident as the corridors faced fragmentation. It was a crucial step to bring all the stakeholders together to find out a solution," the official told IANS.



Additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Subhoranjan Sen, said that conducting the workshop was an effective effort to sensitise the concerned stakeholders and to chalk out further steps which are required to protect and monitor the wildlife corridors in Madhya Pradesh.

