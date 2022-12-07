MP: Girl paraded with garland of shoes in hostel on suspicion of theft

A class 5 girl student was allegedly paraded with a garland of shoes by the superintendent of a hostel on the suspicion of stealing money, prompting the Betul district administration in Madhya Pradesh to order a probe into it, an official said.



The incident took place last week at a government tribal girls' hostel in Damjipura village. The girl's family members went to the office of district Collector Amanveer Singh Bains on Tuesday to complain about it. After hearing the complaint of the girl's father, Bains said he has ordered an inquiry based on which action will be initiated.



The woman superintendent of the hostel has been removed from the post, an official from the tribal affairs department said.