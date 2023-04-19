MP govt orders to remove Muslim staff from Maa Sharda temple in Maihar

The step has been taken following the recommendation of right wing groups, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad. The right wing outfits of Satna district had handed over a letter to Usha Thakur in January this year, following which the Satna district administration was directed to remove Muslim staff associated with the Maa Sharda Devi Prabandh Samiti. The fresh letter has been issued to comply with directive issued by the minister in January.



"We have received a letter regarding the matter and now it would be brought before the Prabandhan Samiti of the temple for discussion. Whatever the committee decides will be the final decision," a member of the Maa Sharda Devi Prabandh Samiti told IANS on condition of anonymity.



Situated atop Trikut hill, the temple is a reverred Hindu srine in the Vindhya region, which has numerous mythological stories attatched to it, including about 'Alha' and 'Udal'. The devotees climb 1,063 stairs to reach the temple, while a ropeway facility has also been established now for the convenience of the pilgrims.