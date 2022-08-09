MP govt's consent not needed for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project: CM Gehlot

Gehlot tweeted that the project will receive water from tributaries of the Chambal river in Rajasthan and use less than 10 per cent of the water flowing from Madhya Pradesh.



"Therefore, as per a decision taken in 2005, the consent of Madhya Pradesh is not required for such projects," he tweeted on Tuesday citing the decision taken by a Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh interstate board.



"In the past, Rajasthan also did not object to the projects constructed by Madhya Pradesh on the Chambal and tributaries like this," Gehlot said.



"Similarly, the cooperation of Madhya Pradesh is expected on the ERCP," Gehlot added.



Earlier, the Rajasthan government had said Madhya Pradesh's objection to the project was baseless.