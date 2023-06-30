MP HC quashes FIR against rape accused boy, requests Centre to lower age limit from 18 to 16

The accused was arrested in 2020 for rape charges. The girl, who was a student, had got pregnant and abortion was done with prior permission of the court in 2020.

On Friday, the defence counsel argued that the physical relation was developed with the consent of both (victim and accused). After hearing the arguments from both sides, the bench quashed the FIR against the accused person and requested the Centre to consider lowering the age from 18 to 16.

"In the era of the Internet, youths are getting mature much earlier. Many youths develop physical relationship before completing 18 year of age limit, and some times, they are booked for rape and their future get destroyed," Madhya Pradesh High Court observed.