MP: Man takes pregnant wife to govt Arogya Kendra on push-cart only to find staff absent

Notices will be issued to the concerned employees as to why an ambulance was not provided to ferry the pregnant woman to hospital, he said.



Ahirwal said that after his wife began to have labour pains on Tuesday, he called the 108 government ambulance service but no ambulance came for two hours.



He then put her on a push-cart and took her to the local Arogya Kendra where no nurse or doctor was available, he claimed.



Later she was shifted to Hatta by a government ambulance, but after not getting proper treatment there, she was shifted to the Damoh district hospital where she was now under medical supervision, he added.