MP MLA receives prank call for meeting with Rahul Gandhi, complaint lodged

Congress’ member of Madhya Pradesh’s Legislative Assembly, Govind Singh, has claimed that he received a prank call for a meeting with Congress party leader, Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi.

Singh who represents the Lahar Assembly constituency of Bhind district, has lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch in Bhopal.

In his complaint the MLA claimed that he received a WhatsApp call on June 22.

"As I received the call, the person said he was speaking from Rahul Gandhi's office. The caller said Rahul Gandhi had asked me to come to his office for an urgent meeting on June 24," Singh told the police.