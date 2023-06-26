MP MLA receives prank call for meeting with Rahul Gandhi, complaint lodged
MLA, Govind Singh, said in his complaint that he had received a WhatsApp call on June 22, telling him to come to Rahul Gandhi’s office in New Delhi for an “urgent meeting”
Congress’ member of Madhya Pradesh’s Legislative Assembly, Govind Singh, has claimed that he received a prank call for a meeting with Congress party leader, Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi.
Singh who represents the Lahar Assembly constituency of Bhind district, has lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch in Bhopal.
In his complaint the MLA claimed that he received a WhatsApp call on June 22.
"As I received the call, the person said he was speaking from Rahul Gandhi's office. The caller said Rahul Gandhi had asked me to come to his office for an urgent meeting on June 24," Singh told the police.
Also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Singh said that when he questioned the caller why did he make a WhatsApp call and not a normal one, the person said his personal numbers were being.
"I suspected that something was wrong and I immediately called the AICC. I was informed that no such meeting was scheduled. I was also informed that some other Congress leaders from other states have also received similar calls," he added.
Meanwhile, police said preliminary investigation suggested that call was made through a computer generated number and the location was traced to Bathinda, Punjab.
Bhopal police have shared the details with their counterparts in Punjab and has sought their cooperation into the matter, a senior official said.
