MP: No curfew relaxation in Khargone; citizens asked to celebrate Eid, Akshaya Tritiya at home

The Khargone administration has decided not to relax the curfew on Tuesday and asked people to celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya festivals at home in the violence-hit Madhya Pradesh city, officials said



Security has been tightened in Khargone, where violence took place during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, they said, adding that all religious places in the city will remain shut on Tuesday.



Members of all communities have agreed to celebrate the festivals in their homes. There will be no relaxation in the curfew on Tuesday to ensure peace and law and order in the city, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Milind Dhoke told reporters on Monday night.



Earlier, the administration had announced a 24-hour curfew on May 2 and 3, but relaxed it for nine hours on Monday.



Indore's Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma and Inspector General of Police Rakesh Gupta had reached Khargone on Sunday night and held a meeting with officials.