MP: No job, only announcements for youths in Shiv-raj, reveals data

Every six months, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would make announcements about providing employment to the youth. This is like rubbing salt in the wounds of the unemployed in the state.

There is a reason for such an observation. In the first week of March, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA, Mevaram Jatav, in the Assembly said that the number of unemployed in the state was 39 lakh, whereas 21 people got government jobs during the last three years.

Last year in the monsoon session, the Assembly was informed that till April 1, the number of unemployed youth in the state was 25.8 lakh.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Employment Portal, currently, there are 38,86,455 youths seeking jobs there. Out of these, there are 12,24,432 youths who have registered with the employment offices in the last year. One of them, Mithun Ahirwar of Bhopal, says, “When the government itself accepts that jobs are not being given, then it’s not hard to guess how dark is the future of the youth in the state.

Even in the budget proposals presented in the Assembly on March 1, the government announced giving one lakh government jobs to the youth. But the speed of appointments reveals what is going to happen.

Chief Minister Chouhan, ostensibly ‘distressed’ with the unavailability of employment opportunities for the youth and job losses during the Corona-hit period, had announced in January 2022 to organize an employment fair in every district under the 'Udyam Kranti Yojana' for self-employment. The scheme was launched on April 5, 2022. It aimed at providing employment to one lakh people in a year.

However, a year later, till March 2023, even the rules for this could not be finalized. Reflecting on such situations, Ranjit Kisanvanshi, a member of the core committee of the National Executive of the National Educated Youth Union New, says that the government is making fake announcements. On the ground, there are no jobs. Even the candidates having passed recruitment examinations are getting police lathis on agitation for the appointment.